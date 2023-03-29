Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,063 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $85.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.