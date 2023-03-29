Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ (ABOS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOSGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 274.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 57,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,418. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.