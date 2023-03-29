Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ (ABOS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 274.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 57,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,418. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

