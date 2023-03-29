Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Issues Earnings Results

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ ABOS opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 721,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 679,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,224 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 501,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.