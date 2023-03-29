Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Posts Earnings Results

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

ABOS stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABOS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

