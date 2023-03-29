Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.25

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.25 and traded as low as $5.85. Adicet Bio shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 295,765 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, CTO Don Healey sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $83,526.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,385.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 27.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

