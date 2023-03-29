Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,678 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe Price Performance

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,928. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.31. The stock has a market cap of $173.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

