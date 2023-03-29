Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Down 30.7% in March

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the February 28th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Health Intelligence

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Health Intelligence during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Health Intelligence alerts:

Advanced Health Intelligence Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Health Intelligence stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Health Intelligence has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Advanced Health Intelligence Company Profile

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner.

See Also

