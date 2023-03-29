Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 130.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.0% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.91. The firm has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

