Advisor Resource Council Boosts Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Marathon Digital by 33.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MARA shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Marathon Digital Profile

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,065,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,229,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.