Advisor Resource Council Buys New Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,154,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,779,000 after buying an additional 774,602 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,785,000 after buying an additional 160,987 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,282,000 after buying an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,507,000 after buying an additional 64,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 105,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after buying an additional 72,344 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,597. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $284.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.42 and its 200 day moving average is $218.12.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

