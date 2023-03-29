Advisor Resource Council Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 31,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 315,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 15,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,822,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,420,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

