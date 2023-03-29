Advisor Resource Council Sells 308 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.0% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,810. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $186.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

