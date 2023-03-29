Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.88.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.71. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

