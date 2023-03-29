Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.71. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.17.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
