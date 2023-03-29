Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aeterna Zentaris’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Monday. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of AEZS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. 2,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,343. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

