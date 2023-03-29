Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Trading Up 10.6%

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) shares were up 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 13,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 49,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Africa Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.
About Africa Energy
Africa Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm builds a portfolio of exploration and production assets in Namibia and South Africa. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
