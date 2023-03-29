Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$58.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$54.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.65. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$28.80 and a 1 year high of C$63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.75.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

