AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.8% per year over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 91.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MITT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 20,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,929. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

