Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Update

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akanda stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) by 1,166.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Akanda worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akanda Stock Performance

Shares of Akanda stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Akanda has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $123.00.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

