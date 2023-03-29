Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Update

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,600 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the February 28th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALRS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.62. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Insider Transactions at Alerus Financial

In other news, CFO Alan Villalon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,492.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Zimmer purchased 1,250 shares of Alerus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $63,116. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Villalon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at $135,492.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $137,483. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $5,416,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 583,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

