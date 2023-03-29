Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 71.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.7%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.18. 1,409,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQN. Bank of America upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

