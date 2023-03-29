ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.80.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
ALLETE Stock Up 0.1 %
ALE stock opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49.
ALLETE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 79.71%.
Institutional Trading of ALLETE
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 281.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,250,000 after purchasing an additional 543,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ALLETE by 80.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 696,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 311,295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $14,378,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ALLETE
ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALLETE (ALE)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.