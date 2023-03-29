AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 246,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.0% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,910,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,245,962 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,006 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 747,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 743,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 72,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,039 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AWF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.54. 137,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,138. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%.

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.