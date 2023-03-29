Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.5% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Cowen upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

ADI traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.37. 1,217,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

