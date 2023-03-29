Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading Down 0.6%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 435 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 437.50 ($5.38). Approximately 34,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 324,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.41).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £513.37 million, a PE ratio of 2,833.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 454.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 438.22.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

(Get Rating)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.