Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Incyte by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 471,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 29,520 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,106. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.