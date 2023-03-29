Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after buying an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in PepsiCo by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,504,000 after buying an additional 1,449,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $179.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

