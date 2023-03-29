Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.93.

NYSE ABT opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $168.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

