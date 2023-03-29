Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.63

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.63 and last traded at $70.05, with a volume of 12317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $726,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,067,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,718 shares of company stock worth $15,233,903. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Featured Articles

