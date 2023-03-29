Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,500 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 711,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASPS. StockNews.com started coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday.
Insider Activity at Altisource Portfolio Solutions
In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,236,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,184,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ ASPS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $17.67.
About Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
