Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,500 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 711,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASPS. StockNews.com started coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Altisource Portfolio Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,236,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,184,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 86,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,973 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,795,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASPS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $76.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

