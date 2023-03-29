American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Trading Down 0.7%

American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.27 and last traded at $43.27. Approximately 9,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Multisector Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 578.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Company Profile

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

