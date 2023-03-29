American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Up 151.1% in March

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a growth of 151.1% from the February 28th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American International Stock Performance

American International stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. American International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.79.

American International Company Profile

American International Holdings Corp. engages in seeking a business combination with an operating company through acquiring its assets, properties, and other means. The firm serves oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

