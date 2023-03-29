American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Short Interest Up 151.1% in March

American International Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a growth of 151.1% from the February 28th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American International Stock Performance
American International stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. American International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.79.
American International Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American International (AMIH)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for American International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.