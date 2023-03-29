Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus lowered their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.41. The stock had a trading volume of 589,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,860. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.45. The firm has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

