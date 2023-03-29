Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.8 %

AMPE opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $7.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

