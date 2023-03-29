AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 3,299,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,538,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMTD Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMTD Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

