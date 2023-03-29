Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Trading Down 6.5%

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

Further Reading

