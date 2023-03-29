Analysts’ Downgrades for March 28th (BANF, CRNLF, DX, ESLT, FCNCA, FGEN, ICPT, NHPEF, NUS, PKE)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 28th:
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
