Analysts’ Downgrades for March 28th (BANF, CRNLF, DX, ESLT, FCNCA, FGEN, ICPT, NHPEF, NUS, PKE)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 28th:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

