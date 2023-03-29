Analysts Set Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) PT at $6.94

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

HLLY stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $281.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.15. Holley has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Holley had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Holley will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Holley by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth $31,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

