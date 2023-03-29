Analysts Set Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) PT at $6.94

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.94.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Holley Stock Down 2.9 %
HLLY stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $281.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.15. Holley has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $14.12.
Institutional Trading of Holley
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Holley by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth $31,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Holley during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.
Holley Company Profile
Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Holley (HLLY)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.