Analysts Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target at $88.13

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.13.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 377,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,782,000 after buying an additional 41,737 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

