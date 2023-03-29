Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Smartsheet (SMAR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) in the last few weeks:

3/24/2023 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Smartsheet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Smartsheet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $54.00 to $57.00.

3/15/2023 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $50.00.

3/1/2023 – Smartsheet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 772,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,678. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.20.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $496,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,639 shares of company stock valued at $787,658 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

