Analyzing Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) & Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Adeia and Warner Bros. Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia -36.72% 21.33% 10.22% Warner Bros. Discovery -21.80% 3.97% 1.46%

Risk and Volatility

Adeia has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Warner Bros. Discovery 1 5 14 0 2.65

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Adeia and Warner Bros. Discovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Adeia presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.21%. Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus target price of $22.31, suggesting a potential upside of 54.07%. Given Adeia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Adeia is more favorable than Warner Bros. Discovery.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adeia and Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $438.93 million 2.01 -$295.88 million ($2.88) -2.91 Warner Bros. Discovery $33.82 billion 1.04 -$7.37 billion ($2.62) -5.53

Adeia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Warner Bros. Discovery. Warner Bros. Discovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adeia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Adeia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adeia beats Warner Bros. Discovery on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Turner Classic Movies. The company was founded April 8, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

