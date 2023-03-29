Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ansell Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANSLY opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36. Ansell has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $82.90.

Get Ansell alerts:

Ansell Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Ansell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ansell Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup lowered Ansell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

(Get Rating)

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.