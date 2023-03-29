Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 260.5% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.67.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

