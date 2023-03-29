Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $214,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,159 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average of $98.06. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

