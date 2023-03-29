Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 2.7%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.21 and last traded at $37.25. Approximately 24,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 177,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Medical from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company, which engages in the provision of care coordination services and a healthcare delivery platform. The company was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

