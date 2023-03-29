Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Down 2.7%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.21 and last traded at $37.25. Approximately 24,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 177,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Medical from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
Apollo Medical Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18.
Institutional Trading of Apollo Medical
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company, which engages in the provision of care coordination services and a healthcare delivery platform. The company was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.
