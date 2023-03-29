AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AppHarvest Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPHW opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

