Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Applied UV Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUVIP traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

Applied UV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.2188 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

