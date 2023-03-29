AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Down 93.3% in March

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AppYea Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APYP opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. AppYea has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
AppYea Company Profile
