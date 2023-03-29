AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP) Short Interest Down 93.3% in March

AppYea, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYP opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. AppYea has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

AppYea, Inc operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

