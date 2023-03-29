Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 371.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aqua Power Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:APSI opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Aqua Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.
About Aqua Power Systems
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aqua Power Systems (APSI)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.