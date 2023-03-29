Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 371.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aqua Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APSI opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Aqua Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems, Inc operates as a shell company. Its business purpose is to identify, research and if determined to meet the company’s criteria, acquire an interest in business opportunities available for the company to leverage. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

