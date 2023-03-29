Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 483,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 153,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 534,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,894. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.