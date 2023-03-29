Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 985 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 2.1% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $229.75. The company had a trading volume of 49,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.71. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

